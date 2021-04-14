Hina Khan Runs Into Her Car As Paparazzi Requests Her To Pose For Pics At Airport; Watch

On Tuesday, actor Hina Khan was spotted making her way out of the airport to her car. The actor refrained from posing for the paparazzi and also made sure to hold her mask tight for it to not slide down from her face. When the photographers asked her to pose, she tried to escape and soon ran into her car. She got into the car and was also quick to close the door and pull up the windows.

In the video that surfaced on the internet, a cameraperson was heard saying, “Will you go and sit in the car now?”. Within a few seconds, Hina said bye to the paps and left for home. As soon as Hina Khan's video went viral, netizens rushed to opine their views. A user wrote, “So cute, give her some space. Maintain social distancing guys,” whereas another fan penned, “Very much needed to remain safe in the pandemic.”

Watch Hina Khan's pap invasion moment

Hina returned home after enjoying a short getaway at Pousada by the Beach, Calangute, Goa. The Unlocked after opted for a grey polka dot three-piece and complimented her look with a huge neckpiece. She also wore a pair of flashy sunglasses and posed for the camera. Hina returned home as she began fasting during the Holy month of Ramzan. She gave a sneak peek into her morning Sehri and then posted an array of pics in a yellow suit.

Meanwhile, before Goa, Hina Khan's Instagram posts from her Maldives vacay took to the internet by storm. She escaped to the destination on March 18 to enjoy a break. She shared glimpses of her stay and also flaunted her vibrant outfit in a series of pics. The actor stunned in an abstract printed two-piece and for another day, she wore a neon dress. Hina remarked that “travelling brings more power” and wrote, “The Maldives is my kind of happy place, Love it”. On the work front, she recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming music video, Bedard. Her new song along is all set to release on April 16. She will be seen alongside Stebin Ben.

