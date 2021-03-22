Hina Khan Sets The Ramp On Fire In A Blue Velvet Lehenga At Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Television actor and fashionista Hina Khan set the ramp on fire as she turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021 for Tatwamm Couture. The actor looked dazzling in her show stopper outfit and posted a series of pictures on her social media to share her look with her fans and to express gratitude to the designers.

Hina Khan at Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Hina Khan walked the ramp as a show stopper for Abhishek and Vinita's designer brand Tatwamm Couture. As the showstopper, Hina Khan slipped into a dark navy blue velvet designer lehenga that is a part of Tatwamm Couture's new collection Rajwada. Her hair was open cascading down in waves and she wore a golden nose ring as jewellery. Her makeup was simple yet glam comprising of dark black kohl eyes, nude lipstick, pink blush and a ton of highlighter to highlight her eyebrow arcs and high cheekbones. Her attire consisted of a heavily embroidered blouse and lehenga with gold detailing looking royal and vibrant. Her dupatta also had gold borders and had Bandhani work on it. Check out Hina Khan's photos from Lakme Fashion Week 2021 below:

Hina Khan's fans were wowed by the actor's post and could not stop gushing about how great Hina looked in her ensemble. Fellow television celebs like Mouni Roy, Amruta Khanvilkar and others also commented on the actor's post and showered her with praises. Hina's fans also kept pouring in their love for the actor with a ton of heart and fire emojis. One user penned, "You Just Slayed Girl, Lakmé Fashion Week 2021 was all about HINA KHAN" while another called her "Queen." Take a look at some of the fan comments below:

A sneak peek into Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan has emerged to be one of the most fashionable television stars in the industry and her social media handles are proof of the same. The actor's winter fashion series in which she posted winter looks from her wardrobe was a hit with her fans.

Prior to walking as a showstopper for LFW 2021, Hina also attended the show on March 21 and was an audience at Manish Malhotra's show. She thanked the ace fashion designer for having her and flaunted her outfit and jewellery which was a part of Manish Malhotra's Nooryani collection.

The actor was recently on vacation in the Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal and treated her fans to a lot of beach and holiday pictures. The actor stunned in a baby blue monokini and broke the internet with her sizzling pictures. Her post went on to garner a lot of love from her fans on Instagram.

(Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram)

