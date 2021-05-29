Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh Collaborate For Music Video Baarish Ban Jaana, Reveal First Look

The gorgeous Hina Khan and the dashing Shaheer Sheikh will soon be seen romancing each other in the music video of their upcoming release Baarish Ban Jaana. Shot in Kashmir, Payal Dev's Baarish Ban Jaana will be the first collaboration between Hina and Shaheer for a music video. Unveiling the first look of Hina Khan's upcoming release, the actress shared a poster of the song which also mentions the date and time at which the song will be released.

The first look of Baarish Ban Jaana

Revealing the first look of Hina Khan's new music video with Shaheer Sheikh, the actress shared a poster of Baarish Ban Jaana on her Instagram. Penned by lyricist Kunal Vermaa, the song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. Directed by Aditya Datt, the music video of Baarish Ban Jaana starring Hina and Shaheer was shot in various picturesque locations across Kashmir. Hina Khan's latest Instagram post also announced the release date of the official music video of Baarish Ban Jaana as June 3, 2021. The song will release on the YouTube page of VYRLOriginals at 11:00 am on the said date.

In the poster, Hina Khan is seen donning an adorable short one-piece with a denim lower half and white upper half. The button down shirt-dress is filled with multicoloured polka dots that makes the actress look uber cute. Meanwhile, Shaheer is clad in a neutral jacket with black pants and a black t-shirt. Shaheer is seen hugging Hina in a romantic pose, against the backdrop of the beautiful Kashmir valley.

Fans' reaction to the collaboration

Both Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's fans seem super excited to see the two good-looking actors together. Right from the moment, they shared a few pictures hinting at a "surprise", fans have been trending Hina X Shaheer on Twitter. And now with the poster revelation, fans have flooded the comment sections with heart emojis, fire emojis, and heart-eye emojis. Many have congratulated the actors while expressing their excitement.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's VYRL connection

Although Hina and Shaheer haven't worked with each other on a music video before, both the actors have previously starred in a VYRLOriginals video. While Hina starred opposite Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar in the music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Shaheer was seen romancing Swaragini fame, Tejasswi Prakash. Now it will be a treat for the fans to watch these two stunning actors together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.