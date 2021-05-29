Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh’s New Song Teaser Garners Love, Fans Adore 'Komo-Dev's Jodi'

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's new song teaser garnered a lot of attention as fans can't wait to watch them together on-screen. The duo shared a short video of their upcoming music album, presented by VYRL Originals. While they did not reveal the name of the track, they went on to call it something really special. The short clip went viral in no time and users rushed to drop hearts.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee was one of the firsts to express excitement. She wrote, "Woohoo." Meanwhile, users went on to call them "Komo-Dev's" Jodi, referring to Hina's character Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Shaheer's character Dev Dixit from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. "Can't wait," read a user's comment, whereas another fan penned, "Soothing music, can't wait to see the whole video." The new teaser was shared on Friday night by the two stars.

Fans are loving Hina and Shaheer’s new song teaser

It was on April 18 when Hina Khan and Shaheer had shared pictures with each other from Kashmir and had written "surprise" in the caption. While the former sported a blue and white two-piece, the latter kept it casual in all-black attire. Even though they did not give away details about the new project, fans had predicted that they'll be seen in a short film or a music album.

Shaheer took the internet by storm after the makers of his hit show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi announced a new season. Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar are all set to reprise their respective roles in the third instalment. The show began in 2016 and went off-air in 2017.

Devakshi's chemistry won many hearts and on fans' demand, the makers decided to extend the show a bit by bringing in a story that revolved around their child. Hina, on the other hand, was last seen in the music album titled Patthar Wargi, alongside Tanmay Ssingh, helmed by Kamal Chandra. The emotional number is produced by Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta. Patthar Wargi has surpassed 11M views and is still counting.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

