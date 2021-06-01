Hina Khan-Shaheer's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Teaser Out; Fans Say 'top Notch Chemistry'

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s Baarish Ban Jaana teaser was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday morning, and in no time, the 36-second clip garnered massive love from fans. Composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Vermaa, directed by Aditya Datt, users lauded the duo’s crackling chemistry and went on to call it “top-notch.” While a fan wrote, “This is looking so beautiful, Hina looks and her expressions are top-notch! And not to forget her chemistry with Shaheer is so damn good,” another user wrote, “Shaheer Sheikh can set chemistry on fire with any of his co-stars.”

“Oh my god !!! What crackling chemistry. My heart literally skipped a beat hearing Shah's voice after so long,” wrote another amused fan. In the video, Hina confesses her love for Shaheer and the latter interrupts her and tells her that she can’t love him more than how much he does. The two stars then share some warm moments amid a picturesque location in Kashmir. The new music album is all set to release on June 3, 2021.

Fans are loving Hina Khan’s chemistry with Shaheer

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh kept teasing fans with BTS videos and photos, amping up their excitement to watch it soon. In a recent video, Hina was seen “posing and snuggling” with Shaheer as he emphasised the “damn cold” climate. Not only this, but the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor also gave her his jacket. Hina continued, “Thank you for your jacket” as they battled cold while shooting. While the Unlocked actor wore a white frilly gown, Shaheer sported a white formal shirt. The duo had shot the song in April mid and had shared many glimpses from the sets in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, apart from this, the duo also has their respective projects in the pipeline. Shaheer is all set to get back to the sets of his much-loved daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He will be seen reprising his role of Mr Dev Dixit, alongside Erica Fernandes. The new promo of the show went immensely viral and fans dropped "Devakshi" in the comments section.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM/ STILL FROM BAARISH BAN JAANA TEASER

