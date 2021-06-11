Hina Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Father's Belonging As She Misses Him; See Pic

Hina Khan's dad, Aslam Khan passed away on April 20, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. It is known that the actor was quite close to her father and recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of one of her father’s belongings. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post below.

Hina Khan shares a glimpse of her father's prayer mat

Hina shared a glimpse of her father’s dark green prayer mat that had a beautiful, white embroidery. She captioned her post by writing, “My Daddy’s JaNamaz (Prayer Mat)". Have a look at her post below.

Hina Khan misses her father

A few days ago, Hina took to Instagram and shared pictures with her mother in which she can be seen consoling her. Both were seen shedding tears in the picture, remembering her late father. In the caption, Hina wrote, “MAA Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish..Teri Hifazat Mera Haq..(Your happiness is my wish, Your protection is my responsibility) I am no Therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN..ALWAYS..”

On May 20, Hina shared a video featuring her family in which they can be seen singing the song Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been exactly one month today Dad..We Miss you” and added a heartbroken emoji. Earlier, in the memory of him, on May 6, she posted another picture in which she can be seen hugging him. She captioned her post by writing, “I don’t know what to write..Miss you.”

A look at Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana

Hina Khan was most recently seen in the new music video Baarish Ban Jaana that released on June 3, 2021. The song features Hina along with Shaheer Sheikh in the lead and is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben whereas the lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. The story of the song is about a celebrity couple who have parted their ways but a series of events leads to them rekindling what they thought was lost. Check out the music video of Baarish Ban Jaana below.

