Hina Khan Shares A Picture Sent By Arjun Bijlani From The Sets Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture that her friend, Arjun Bijlani sent her. The picture was sent all the way from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. In the picture, Arjun was seen posing with a lion and referred to Hina as the lion. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post below.

Arjun Bijlani sends Hina Khan a picture from the sets of KKK11

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a picture in which Arjun was seen clicking a selfie with a lion who was on the other side of the net. He wore a white shirt, jacket and a black hat while striking an intense look towards the camera. In the caption, Hina wrote, “When your friend in Cape Town says I just clicked a picture with u Hina and thn sends u this picture. Win Big @arjunbijlani Love you.. Thankyou for always checking on me #SherrKhan” and added a red heart emoji.

Arjun has been recently sharing various updates from the sets of the show. He took to his Instagram Story to share pictures of a few birds while shooting for the show. He also shared a set of selfies with his fellow contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tripathi and more. There is no official confirmation about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date yet.

A look at Hina Khan's latest music video

On the other hand, Hina Khan recently featured in the music video of the song Patthar Wargi, which released on May 16, 2021. The song has been sung by Ranvir, with music composed by B Praak and lyrics penned by Jaani, featuring Hina opposite Tanmay Ssingh. It has been released under the banner of T-Series.

The story of the song revolves around Hina and her lover, who breaks off their engagement as he is warned that carrying on with the relationship will lead to Hina’s death. The next part of the song shows flashbacks of the couple in happier times and then shows Hina’s character turning into an alcoholic, due to her heartbreak.

(IMAGE: HINA KHAN, ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.