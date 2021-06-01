Hina Khan Shares 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Still Ahead Of Teaser Drop; Surbhi Jyoti Reacts

Hina Khan on Monday night shared a brand new still from her upcoming much-anticipated music album titled Baarish Ban Jaana alongside Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh. In the pic, the duo romanced amid picturesque scenery and a stream of water. While Khan sported a body-hugging lilac dress, Sheikh looked dapper in his black coat. Sharing the same, Hina wrote, "We can't wait for you all to see a glimpse of Baarish Ban Jaana teaser, drops tomorrow! Are you guys ready?". As soon as Hina Khan's Instagram post was up on the internet, Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti was one of the firsts to drop fire emojis. Stebin Ben and many others flooded the comments section with hearts and excitement.

Hina teases fans with a still from Baarish Ban Jaana

In another BTS video, Shaheer was singing the song Bumro Bumro, while the duo was keeping themselves warm amid snowclad peaks. While everyone thought it was Shaheer's voice, suddenly they realised that it wasn't him but was someone else from the crew who was crooning. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor called him a ‘Farzi Kashmiri’. Sharing the video, Sheikh wrote in Hindi that his team doesn't appreciate his talent. While Tanusri Dasgupta wrote, "So cute you are, sing in person also next time," Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain dropped laughing emojis. The two stars are all set to drop the teaser of the song on June 1.

The curiosity among fans began on April 18 when Hina Khan and Shaheer had shared pictures with each other from Kashmir and had written "surprise" in the caption. In the series of pics, the duo laughed away to glory and their fun antics spoke volumes of their fun camaraderie. While the former sported a blue and white sweatshirt, the latter donned an all-black attire. Fans went on to call them "Komo-Dev" Jodi, referring to their famous past characters. Meanwhile, while Hina was last seen in Patthar Wargi, Shaheer is now gearing up for the third instalment of his daily soap, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, opposite Erica Fernandes.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN/ SURBHI JYOTI'S INSTAGRAM

