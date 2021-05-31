Hina Khan Shares BTS Video Of Shivering In Cold; Thanks Shaheer Shaikh For Offering Jacket

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are currently gearing up for their upcoming romantic song, Baarish Ban Jaana. On May 30, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS glimpse from the sets of Baarish Ban Jaana video. As seen in Hina Khan's Instagram video, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are seen shooting in cold weather. Sharing the BTS video with fans on social media, Hina Khan said, "Posing and snuggling Coz it was damn coooold".

Hina Khan shares another BTS of Baarish Ban Jaana

As seen in Hina Khan's Instagram BTS video, the actor stunned in a white princess dress with a thigh slit cut design. On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh sported a white shirt, paired with black denim pants. In the video, Shaheer held Hina from the back as the latter wore his jacket. The on-screen pair was seen shivering in the cold windy weather.

As seen in Hina Khan's Instagram caption, the actor thanked Sheikh for his jacket during the breezy climate. She said, "Thank you for your jacket @shaheernsheikh". Hina Khan further shared the release date of the Baarish Ban Jaana video. Reacting to Hina Khan's Instagram post, Shaheer Sheikh commented, "you are welcome.. but I guess after I took off my jacket I was freezing too".

Fans' reactions

Hina Khan's fans were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "He is the besttt he is so caring", while another added, "Oh bechare (oh poor thing) But you guys looking cute together. Excited for the MV". A fan comment read as "Omgg...🔥Can't Wait Anymore !". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Baarish Ban Jana video is slated to release on June 3, Thursday, on the VYRL YouTube channel at 11 AM. Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, the romantic song features television personalities Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. While the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Verma, the music score is credited to Payal Dev. The music video of Baarish Ban Jana is directed by Aditya Datt.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

