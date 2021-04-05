Hina Khan Shares Empowering Message For Women While Donning Bridal Anarkali

Indian television actress Hina Khan recently shared some photos on her Instagram handle donning a golden-yellow and tangerine Anarkali gown, with beautiful embroidery. The off-shoulder Anarkali gown was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta featuring similar embroidery and tassels. Hina also wore a diamond necklace and opted for minimal glam. Hina Khan's latest photos in her Anarkali are from her photoshoot for the clothing brand Reign. She shared two different posts donning the outfit and several photos of herself in it.

Hina Khan's photo featuring Reign's Anarkali also comes with a long caption about women empowerment. Hina shared the first post saying, "@reign.pk I am absolutely in awe of how empowering the notion of your brand is and how timelessly beautiful your ensembles are! Celebrating womanhood with #ThisIsMyReign is a tremendous idea and making each one of us feel comfortable in our skin with your gorgeous fits is absolutely refreshing! Hands-down dreamy & liberating!!". The actress shared another post with several selfies of herself in the outfit along with the caption, "Makeup and Hair by Yours Truly". Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram posts below.

Fans react to Hina Khan's latest photos

Hina Khan's Instagram posts often prompt a number of responses from dedicated fans. Many of Hina's fans commented on the photo praising the actress' latest outfit. Many fans also left comments complimenting the actress' beauty and grace, also talking about how she was glowing in her latest ensemble. Some also left comments talking about how cute the actress looks and how she always "sparkles" while others simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis for Khan expressing their love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Hina Khan's outfits below.

Hina Khan's outfits

Hina Khan, who recently got back from her Maldives vacation, also showed off more amazing clothing as she graced the red carpet of Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in ravishing ethnic wear by designer Manish Malhotra. Hina shared a number of posts from fashion week on her Instagram handle in a pastel lehenga from Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat collection. She shared several photos in three different posts with the caption, "Leave a little sparkle, wherever you go..". Take a look at the posts below.

