Hina Khan Shares Her Version Of Patthar Wargi As She Misses Dad: 'I Know You Are Watching'

As Hina Khan’s latest music video, Patthar Wargi recently surfaced on the internet, she posted another version of it on social media for all her fans. Through her version of Patthar Wargi, she depicted how she was missing her father who recently passed away, and even pointed out to the place from he was watching them all.

Hina Khan portrays herself as ‘daddy’s strong girl’

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this video clip of herself with all her fans in which she can be seen standing on her balcony wearing a white t-shirt and gazing into the sky. Later in the video, as the camera captures a close-up look of her, she smiles and points out a place a bit away from her home to depict where they buried her father.

In the caption, she added a few lyrics of the Patthar Wargi song that stated ‘Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan’ and added how it was her version of the song. She then stated how she was unable to think of anything else and added an emotional face emoji next to it. She further mentioned how much she was missing her father and added a broken heart symbol with it. Referring to the place she pointed in the video, she stated how this was how her father chose to be close to them and mentioned how he did not leave his family alone. Hina Khan even added how they could see his father every day from the balcony and added how she knew that he was watching them back. In the end, she dropped a note for his father stating how his family loves him.

Many of the fans as well as celebrities sent their wishes on the demise of Hina Khan’s father and they even reacted to her latest tribute to him. Many of the celebrity artists took to Hina Khan’s latest Instagram post and poured in love in the form of heart symbols. Even the fans dropped in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to illustrate how much they loved her video and her love for her father. Have a look at some of the reactions to Hina Khan’s latest Instagram video.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.