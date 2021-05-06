Hina Khan Shares Memories With Her 'full Of Life' Late Dad, Says 'keep Smiling In Heaven'

Days after actor Hina Khan's father Aslam Khan passed away on April 20, in her Mumbai residence, she shared a series of pictures on social media and remembered her memories with him. Hina mentioned that her daddy always loved to photograph every moment and that he was "full of life". She also posted a picture from one of their vacations together and wrote, "I know you will watch our back. We will always be together."

In one of the posts, her father rested his head on her shoulder. Sharing the same, the Unlocked actor wrote, "No words." Hina also recalled some of his proud moments when he lifted her YouTube award. She wrote that there's "no one like" him and wished for her angel to keep smiling in heaven. Hina was in Kashmir when her father breathed his last in town. She released an official statement about the same on April 24.

Hina Khan remembers her late father

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a note that read, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While ma and my family are mourning the loss, my social accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support.” After two days, Hina tested positive for COVID-19 and has been home quarantined.

“In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions,” wrote Hina, who then asked fans to keep her in her prayers. She expressed that she feels like a helpless daughter who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her when the latter needs her the most. She remarked that the times are very tough for everyone around but tough times don’t last. "I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl," she wrote.

On the work front, Hina will be seen in the upcoming music video titled Patthar Wargi, which is set to release on May 14. The number is composed and sung by B Praak and Ranvir. The actor was last seen in another album titled Main Aur Tu, alongside Jitendra Rai, Namita Lal and Monica Aggarwal. The emotional number is voiced by Mohit Pathak and Rutikka Brahmbhatt.

