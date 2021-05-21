Hina Khan Shares Old Video Singing With Late Father On His One Month Death Anniversary

Indian actress, Hina Khan recently shared a video on her Instagram handle featuring her late father and the rest of her family. Hina Khan's father passed away last month, due to cardiac arrest. Khan has shared many photos and videos featuring her father ever since the news of his death broke. In the recent video, Hina Khan's father can be seen singing the song Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai along with the rest of his family.

Hina shared the video with an emotional message talking about how the family was missing him. She wrote, "It’s been exactly one month today Dad. We Miss you". The actress received several responses from other celebrities in the industry who expressed their condolences and asked her to "stay strong". Take a look at the post below:

Hina Khan's heartfelt message for her father

Hina Khan shared another video, a few days ago, in which she could be seen standing in her balcony looking towards the picturesque view. She shared the video with a heartwarming caption that read, "Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan..My version of #PattharWargi I am just unable to think of anything else."

She then wrote a few lines about how she missed him and how he was always there for her before, and will continue to do so. She added, "Miss you Dad. This is how he chose to be close to us.. Did not leave his family alone..Can see him everyday from our Balcony.. I know you are watching our back Dad..Your Family loves you."

When Hina couldn't comfort her mother

Hina Khan was not in Mumbai when she received news of her father's demise due to a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. Just after Hina Khan's father's death, the actress tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine. She shared the news on her social media as well as a picture of herself as she waited to leave quarantine and be with her family.

In the caption, she expressed her helplessness at not being able to be there for her family in times of such need. She wrote, "A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around.. But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz Let thr be light..Dua".

Image - Hina Khan's Instagram

