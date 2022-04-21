Hina Khan Shares Post On Her Father's First Death Anniversary; 'One Year Today, Miss You'

Actor Hina Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan, on April 20, 2021 due to cardiac arrest. Since then, the former Bigg Boss contestant is often seen remembering her father on numerous special occasions. As it's been around a year since her father's demise, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and remembered him on his first death anniversary.

Hina Khan members her father on his first death anniversary

On Thursday, actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures and a video. The first picture included her mother standing at the gate of her father's tombstone. Sharing the pic, Hina penned an emotional caption she wrote, “Maa...There cannot be anything worse than losing someone who’s your everything…Best life partner, Best husband, Best friend and much more…She misses you so so much dad…so so much.” Here take a look-

In the next picture, sharing the picture of her father's grave, Hina wrote “One year today… Miss you.”Along with this she also shared a video clip with her father. Here take a look-

Hina Khan remembers her father on his ten-month death anniversary

A few months back, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures remembering her late father. In the first picture, Hina can be seen holding her father’s hands on a beach. While the next picture had the entire family posing in between the scenic of the beach. The family were all smiles as they posed for the photo. Sharing the picture, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor penned a long heartfelt caption. She added the lyrics of the song Dilbaro from Raazi.

Hina wrote "Baba mai Teri malikaa... Tukda hoon tere dil ka... Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade… I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day… Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish… 20-04-2021 TEN months today. Miss you in everything... EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone… #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional." Here take a look-

