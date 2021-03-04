Hina Khan Shows Off Her Kickboxing Skills In Style, Reveals Being 'just A Beginner'

Hina Khan recently shelled out major fitness goals on social media as she gave fans a sneak-peek into her kickboxing session with her trainer. On Wednesday, the Naagin 4 star took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of videos to flaunt her enviably fit physique as she performed some kickboxing techniques. Along with sharing glimpses of her strenuous workout, she revealed being "just a beginner" at kickboxing.

Hina Khan trains for kickboxing in style

Actor Hina Khan is undeniably one the fittest leading ladies of Indian television, who doesn't leave any stone unturned to propagate the importance of healthy and fit living on social media, and her Instagram handle is proof. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame often shares videos of her workout routines and post-workout selfies to motivate fans for grinding harder at the gym. Similarly, along with hitting the gym, Hina also recently took up a kickboxing class to raise her fitness standards a notch higher.

Yesterday, i.e. March 3, 2021, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to give netizens a peek into her kickboxing session as she showed off some kicking and punching techniques that she learnt as a "beginner". In the videos, the fitness enthusiast is seen sporting a white tank top with bright-pink yoga tights, grey sneakers and a pair of black boxing gloves while her hair was tied in a tight ponytail. Posting the videos on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Just a beginner". Hina Khan's videos from her kickboxing session were then shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

Check out Hina Khan's Instagram Stories below:

In addition to her workout videos, Hina also flaunted her post-workout glow in a hilarious video wherein her yoga mat could be seen fluttering with the wind. Posting the video, the Hacked actor jokingly wrote, "When you attempt to take a nice slo-mo and your yoga mat doesn't approve of it. #windscenes". She then shared yet another video of her fluttering yoga mat and added writing, "Yoga mat is also done for the day. Let's go home it says".

Take a look:

