Hina Khan Shows Off Pilates Skills With Inspiring Caption, Fans Call Her 'fitness Queen'

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her performing pilates with an inspiring caption for her followers. The 33-year-old actress often posts pictures and videos of her workout sessions on her social media and this time, she impressed her fans by performing a difficult pose in pilates. Check out Hina Khan's Instagram post and her fans' reaction to it.

'What if you fly...'

Sporting aqua blue yoga pants with a matching top, Hina can be seen holding a difficult pose in the picture. Maintaining her posture with her toes pointed, Hina looked relaxed while attempting the stance. In the caption, Hina wrote a motivating quote for her followers that read 'What if I fall? Oh, But my darling, What if you FLY'. The fitness enthusiast looked comfortable as ever while doing pilates as fans could not stop admiring her picture in the comment section.

Aamna Sharif and fans drop a comment.

Impressed by her form, Aamna Sharif stopped by Hina's post to drop hearts in the comment section. Fans who were evidently impressed by Hina Khan's Instagram post did not hold back in complimenting the actress. One fan wrote 'mind blowing' in the comments while another fan chimed in calling Hina 'fitness queen'

Pic Credit: Hina Khan Instagram.

Hina Khan's photos of her workout sessions

Hina Khan often keeps her followers updated with her workout sessions as she posts many Instagram stories. Recently. Hina shared a video of her running on a treadmill on her Instagram story and a video of her flaunting her glowing skin post-workout. In the next story, Hina can be seen pushing herself in the gym to get the best of the workout. Hina also managed to work out in style as she flaunted her workout outfit in her Instagram story.

Hina Khan's photos on Instagram

Known for her fashion sense, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress posts pictures of her fashion outfits. From traditional to western, Hina covered all the styles on her Instagram feed. In a recent post, Hina took to Instagram to share pictures of her with her fans to celebrate International Women's Day.

