Hina Khan Sizzles In Her Latest Monochrome Photos; Says 'Let Me Distract You!'

Hina Khan has yet again broken the internet with her latest Instagram post. The television star took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest photoshoot with her fans and followers. The photoshoot consists of a series of black and white pictures and Hina looks like the epitome of oomph in her latest Instagram post.

Also Read: Hina Khan Opens Up About How Diet And Hair Care Are Connected, Read To Know Her Secret

Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan recently blessed her followers with a sizzling monochromatic picture of herself that was shot during her latest photoshoot. In the said picture Hina is wearing a trench coat with the hood over her head. The oomph factor in her look is the fishnet stockings that she has worn and paired with thigh-high boots. The actress captioned the picture with " Let me Distract you!" Check out Hina Khan's stunning picture below:

Also Read: When Hina Khan Spoke How She Prepared Herself To Walk The Cannes Red Carpet

Hina Khan is an avid social media user and is regularly seen posting stories and pictures for her fans on her social media handle. Hina's recent monochrome picture left her 11 million followers in awe. The post harboured a lot of love from her fans with the netizens gushing and fawning over the stars' stunning look. Actress Monalisa also dropped a comment on Hina Khan's Instagram photo. Fans bombarded Hina's comment section with fire and heart emojis. One user wrote "Bombshell" while another commented with "Queen" on her picture. Read some of the comments on Hina's Instagram photo below:

Also Read: Hina Khan Reveals Big Takeaway From Her Cannes Red Carpet Experience; Read Details

Hina Khan's Photos

Post Hina's stint as a participant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' Hina's fans have been drawing inspiration from Hina Khan's style and impeccable fashion sense. Hina's fashion choices are stylish and chic and always leave her fans wowed and wanting more. Hina Khan's #winterfashion posts and pictures on Instagram have garnered a lot of likes and love for the star.

She was seen sporting fuzzy long jackets and coats during the winter which made the fans call her Winter fashion goals. She also shared some more pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. Scroll down to see some of Hina khan's winter fashion looks and pictures from her latest photoshoot:

Also Read: Hina Khan, Mohit Raina & Other TV Celebs Pray For Uttarakhand Flood Victims' Well-being

Also Read: Hina Khan Celebrates 'beginning Of Love Month' Wearing A Red Outfit, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.