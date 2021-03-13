Hina Khan Spotted At Mumbai Airport On Her Way To Delhi; Shares A Series Of Selfies

Popular actor Hina Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. According to a clip shared by a paparazzi, Hina was on her way to Delhi. She slew in her all-black look and also interacted with the paparazzi. Take a look at Hina Khan's video below.

Hina Khan spotted at the Mumbai Airport

In the post, Hina can be seen donning a black, full sleeve, long top, along with matching black pants. She opted for black and white sports shoes and paired her look with sunglasses. She kept her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup. She carried a navy-blue face mask and a black handbag that had golden straps. In an interaction with the paps, she spoke about her upcoming Instagram Reel. She also posed for them by striking a smile towards the camera and later bid goodbye. The caption of the post read, “#hinakhan today morning at the airport as she on her way to Delhi.”

Hina Khan also took to her Instagram Story to treat her fans with a few snippets. She shared a set of selfies while she was in the aircraft, on her way to Delhi. She posed in different ways. In one picture, she was seen flaunting her jawline, whereas, in the other, she opted for the tongue-out face.

Earlier, Hina shared a picture in which she was seen posing in her car. She wore a white shirt, that had multiple prints on it. It had some words and doodles on it. She paired her look with black shorts and added a brown hat, sunglasses and a black sling bag to her look. She opted for black printed shoes. In the caption, she wrote, “SWAGGERING” along with a tongue-out emoji. Take a look at what fans and followers commented on her post.

Hina Khan gets tested for COVID-19

She also shared a clip on her story in the same attire. The clip was her getting a test done for coronavirus. She can be seen performing the test and wrote "I got tested" and urged her fans to get themselves tested by adding a sticker that read "get yourself tested."

