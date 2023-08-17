Hina Khan Sustains Leg Injury On Shinda Shinda No Papa Set, Continues Shooting For Film

Hina Khan is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame for her role in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is currently gearing up for her much-awaited Punjabi film debut alongside Gippy Grewal. Recently, Hina revealed that she sustained an injury on the set of the film.

3 things you need to know

Hina Khan's Punjabi film has been titled Shinda Shinda No Papa.

The movie will also feature Gippy Grewal's son Shinda.

The movie is set to release on May 10.

Hina Khan sustains a foot injury

Hina Khan suffered a foot injury while working on Shinda Shinda No Papa, her first Punjabi film. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her leg wrapped in a crepe bandage with the caption "Meri Kismat (My Luck)." Despite the injury, Hina continued filming to avoid delaying the project.

(Hina Khan shares a look for her injured feet on her social media handle | Image: Hina Khan/Instagram)

(Hina Khan continues shooting for her film despite leg injury | Image: Hina Khan/Instagram)

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Shinda Shinda No Papa. In it, she can be seen shooting with an injured leg. Hina looked visibly in pain as she squinted her face while moving on the couch. However, she did not let it disrupt her work commitments.

Hina Khan surprises her mother

After completing her schedule for Shinda Shinda No Papa in Chandigarh, Hina Khan returned home to surprise her mother. She shared a video of herself waddling across the hallway of her home. The actress further wrote in the caption that her mom sleeps early so she did not bother her by telling her that she will be home soon.

She was seen sneaking into her house quietly and waiting for her mother to get out of her room. Soon after her mother saw her, she broke into tears and hugged Hina out of sheer love. Hina wrote in the caption, "She had no idea m in the house.. surprised her in the morning, look at her priceless reaction..meri Bholi maa. She went to the door first. Don’t bother about my foot..its ok."

