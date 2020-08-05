Hina Khan Gets Inspired By A Video Shared By Vikram Bhatt, Says "'never Stop Dreaming"

Vikram Bhatt shared a post about working hard and determination. Hina Khan seemed to be very inspired by the post as she shared it on her Instagram stories. The actor was the leading lady for Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. It marked her debut into Bollywood and Hina was subjected to a lot of praise for her role in the film. Thus when Vikram Bhatt posted something rather inspirational, Hina Khan was inspired by it and shared it on her stories. Vikram Bhatt is known to post various types of pictures and videos on his Instagram feed which may vary in terms of content.

Also Read | 'Naagin 5' Update: Sharad Malhotra To Play Lead In Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Hina Khan takes inspiration from Vikram Bhatt after seeing a video

Also Read | Hina Khan Finds Indian Television Content 'regressive', Says It Does Not Empower Women

The video posted by Vikram Bhatt featured a cardboard cut-out of a Lamborghini. The people in the video had formed a car out of the cardboard boxes and turned it into a Lamborghini. The individuals were seen operating this figure by a pedal which seemed quite peculiar at first. However, the cardboard cutouts were precise and matched the original Lamborghini design to a certain extent. Thus, this was something that grabbed Vikram Bhatt’s attention as he shared it on his Instagram profile. The director not only shared it but also added a meaningful caption as well. He wrote that one’s reality should not be the barrier that keeps them from achieving their dreams. Instead, if destiny forces one then it is best to make one’s dream fit into their reality. Thus referencing the video which he shared in which the individuals were driving around in a makeshift version of the actual Lamborghini car.



Also Read | Hina Khan Spends Quality Time With Beau Rocky Jaiswal's Family On Raksha Bandhan

Hina Khan re-shared the same video on her profile onto her stories and wrote “Don’t stop dreaming” by thus continuing the caption posted by Vikram Bhatt. The video was quite creative in nature and it did send out a positive message. Hina Khan seemed to be quite inspired by the video shared by her director. The cardboard Lamborghini video got over 29 thousand views from fans who were eager to see what the video was all about. Upon seeing the video, many fans commented on the post shared by the director, saying how talented those individuals were.

Also Read | When Hina Khan Said South Indian Cinema Prefers Only 'bulging' Female Actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.