Hina Khan Talks About Mental Heath In Recent Post; Says 'Sometimes Let Yourself Be'

Hina Khan has never shied away from talking about pertinent issues that have become prevalent among the masses in recent times. The TV star recently penned a motivational note about mental health, urging people to "let themselves be" and "enjoy the little things" in life. Sharing an unfiltered mirror selfie, Hina spoke about putting on some kilos in recent months and stated that she needed this time to replenish herself mentally, without thinking about her physical appearance.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, who lost her father, Aslam Khan, on April 20 this year, has finally resumed her workout sessions and is ready to bounce back to work. She concluded her latest post on a positive note by iterating that she's "back in action".

Hina Khan pens a note on mental health

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, October 20, Hina shared a glimpse of her workout session, with a 'Work In Progress' sticker. Along with it, she wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking." She concluded by stating, "After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action". Take a look.

Hina Khan's Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos of her father Aslam Khan, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest earlier his year. On the occasion of her 34th birthday earlier this month, Hina visited her father's tombstone to seek his blessings. She penned a lengthy note dedicated to her father, which began with "It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment". She then reminisced about the times the duo used to celebrate her birthday and further concluded her note by mentioning "I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today".

