Hina Khan Talks About TV & Film Industry Discrimination; Calls OTT 'blessing In Disguise'

It was a great year for India at Cannes Film Festival 2022 as it was the first time that it was invited as a Country Of Honour. Many Indian celebrities made their way to the 75th annual film festival in French Riviera, including Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and many more. While all the Indian celebs attended the Indian Pavillion inauguration at Cannes 2022, Hina Khan expressed her disappointment at not being invited to the same. She recently opened up about the discrimination between the TV and film industry and also expressed her views on how OTT is aiding in blurring the line between the two.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan was asked if she spoke with the authorities of the Indian Pavilion, on which she refused to comment. The actor said she had already expressed her views on the same, which she thinks were enough. She also mentioned that there was no need to enquire about it further.

Hina Khan said, "I have already expressed my views on the statement and I think that what I said was just about enough. So there was no need to make enquiries with anybody post what happened, and there is honestly nothing beyond what I said to now express."

Hina Khan shares her views on OTT

Further in the chat, Hina Khan was asked if there is certain discrimination toward TV stars. In her reply, Hina Khan mentioned how she believes it is the OTT space which has come out to be a "boon" to actors across different mediums as the line between TV and film actors is fading away slowly. She also mentioned there is still some discrimination, yet streaming platforms have come up to be very helpful.

Hina Khan said, "I now feel that with the rise of OTT which has honestly been a boon to actors across all mediums, the lines are slowly coming closer in fact to bring actors together more than segregating them through mediums. Though yes there will still be labelling of mediums by many, but with actors from all mediums working on OTT projects, it is definitely a blessing in disguise to blur these lines."

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan