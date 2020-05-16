Hina Khan Thanks Fans For Embracing Her As She Walked The Red Carpet At Cannes 2019

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to thank her fans for accepting her at every stage. As it has been a year since she walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 for the first time, she highlights what she has learnt and understood from the journey. She has also mentioned that she is at this point in life because of the people who support her and believe in her work.

Hina Khan thanks fans for their support

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram as she recollected that it has been one year since she first appeared on the red carpet at Cannes. She put up a well-edited video of her various important experiences of life while she spoke about time and how to work with it towards success.

In the video, Hina Khan spoke about the tendency of time to favour those who are bold and risk-takers. She highlighted the importance of letting go if one is wishing to grow. She further highlighted the importance of learning and always being open to new knowledge. While she spoke in the background, a montage from her appearance at Cannes International Film Festival 2019 splashed on the screen. Her gorgeous grey sheer gown could be seen glowing on the red carpet as it was paired with her confidence and radiance.

In the caption for the post, Hina Khan has mentioned that it has been a year since her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She has written in the caption that she tries her best to do her best in her role while she breaks stereotypes and norms that are set by society. She is always on a quest to break off the barriers that come in way of possibilities.

Hina Khan has written that none of her hard work would have been as fruitful if it weren’t for her fans and people who supported her. She was of the opinion that the audience accepted her wholeheartedly and also embraced her risk in every way possible. She said that people inspired her to keep working hard. She has ended the caption on the note that she will continue the hard work and the will to keep moving forward.

Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

