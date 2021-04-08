Hina Khan Turns Muse For Beau Rocky; Shares A Series Of Pictures From Their Maldives Vacay

Indian actor Hina Khan treated her followers with some mesmerizing pics from her mini-vacation in the Maldives. The actor recently shared a few stories on her Instagram handle. The stories followed a series of events involving Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan's series of photos from the beach

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos from her recent vacation in the Maldives. In the first picture, the Hacked actor was lying on the beach. In the story, Hina mentioned that she was enjoying the sun while sleeping on the beach. Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky clicked her photos. The actor captioned the pic ' so relaxing and calming...' as she continued narrating the story in the next picture.

While she was sleeping on the beach, Rocky took a picture from another angle. The actor also mentioned she could sleep anywhere. Here's the picture from a different angle.

In the third picture, the Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor mentioned that her boyfriend told her a small crab was coming out from a hole. He also told her the crab was watching her. The actor pointed at the crab's hole with a hand-drawn arrow.

In the last picture, Hina Khan mentioned that the crab was approaching her. Her beau woke her up without scaring her. The actor posed with a smile while lying on the beach.

In the next story, Hina Khan also shared a picture of a boat ride. She wrote memories in the story as she posed with her boyfriend and friends. The actor wore a black swimsuit in the picture.

Hina Khan's photos from her mini-vacation

Hina Khan's Instagram is filled with her vacation photos. The 33-year-old uploaded several pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. Her pictures are proof that she loves beaches and vacations. The actor also called herself a 'toes in the sand kinda girl'.

Hina Khan's boyfriend also took to his Instagram to share a picture with her in the Maldives. In the caption, Rocky wrote 'Enjoying the Calm Beaches and serene Sunset cruise ... with the moon of my life ... Is my definition of a getaway! @realhinakhan â¤ï¸'. Here is the picture of the couple.

Promo Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

