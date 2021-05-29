Hina Khan Unveils Teaser Of New Song With Shaheer Sheikh, Calls It 'kuch Khaas'

Hina Khan, who has featured in several music albums before, took to Instagram on Friday night and dropped the teaser of her yet another outing with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh. The duo was shooting for the same in Kashmir and they had even shared pics together, amping up expectations among fans. Hina mentioned in Hindi that they're coming up with something really special and that the details will be out soon. In the short clip, Hina and Shaheer looked at each other, with soothing tunes playing in the background. The song will be presented by VYRL Originals. Sheikh also posted the video with the same caption on his social media handle.

Khan was last seen in the song Patthar Wargi featuring Tanmay Ssingh. While the track is sung by Ranvir, the music is given by B Praak. The lyrics are penned by Jaani and the video is directed by Kamal Chandra. The song chronicles the story of how Hina is betrayed by her lover's father. However, he fights with his dad and then realises that his love-lady was always right. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "Hina has no comparison in terms of fashion, her performance every time. Just fab."

Hina Khan's father Aslam Khan passed away on April 20, due to cardiac arrest. Last week, on her dad's one month anniversary, she posted an array of pics with her mother and penned that her happiness lies within the latter. She remarked that she's no therapist, but she will be there for her mom to wipe off the tears and pain. Khan continued that she will listen to her always. She went on to call herself 'daddy's strongest girl'. She had confirmed the news of her father's demise with a statement that read, “I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. Thank you for your support.” Further details about the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor's upcoming projects and ventures are not revealed yet.

