Hina Khan Urges Fans Of Sidharth Shukla To 'stay Strong'; Says 'You Were His Strength'

Fans of the actor Sidharth Shukla were left devasted after the news of his sudden demise broke out on Thursday, September 2. The actor is said to have suffered from a heart attack, the cause of his death could not be established. Television actor Hina Khan took to her Twitter and condoled the fans of Sidharth Shukla and asked them to say strong.

Hina Khan replied to the tweet of a fan that read "We miss him so much Hina. #SidharthShukla you will forever live in our heart!." To which Hina replied and said that the fans were Sidharth's pride and strength and he would always be smiling at them from the other side. She wrote, "I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride. He will always, always smile at his SidHearts from the other side. Duas."

Sidharth Shukla dies at the age of 40

Sidharth Shukla was bought into Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning after he was reportedly found unconscious. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep. They added that family and friends accompanied the body to Cooper hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival at 10.30 AM. Four days after Sidharth Shukla's death, his family released a statement and asked the media to give them privacy. The statement read:

Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family.

Image: Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan Instagram