Hina Khan Urges Fans To "Go Vocal For Local" On National Handloom Day

Hina Khan has urged her followers to “Go Vocal for Local” on the National Handloom Day. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star appealed her fans to use face masks and other handloom products. She gave a few details about the handloom workers and told everyone to support them.

Hina Khan appeals to use handloom products

Hina Khan has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than eight million followers. The actor recently shared a video urging her followers to use handloom products. In the video, she says, “Hi friends, so its National Handloom Day. Handloom is our history, our heritage integrated into our culture, and about 70% of Indian weavers are women. So I want to urge all of y’all there to buy these marks, which we all require in these unprecedented times, and other handloom products. Let us support these weavers and our handloom industry. Let us go vocal for local. Thank You” (sic). She even displays a handloom face mask and wears it in the end while giving a thumbs up.

Hina Khan captioned the post, “Here’s an appeal to all you on this Handloom Day.. let’s support our weavers .. they have been doing it longer than we can imagine and they’re absolutely amazing. #GoVocalForLocal” (sic).

Hina Khan’s video urging to support the handloom industry got appreciation from her followers. Some commented with heart eye and red heart emoticons, while others left fire emoji in the comment section. A user also wrote that she is doing a “great job” with her appeal. Actor and singer Adhyayan Suman left a red heart in the comment box. Take a look at a few reactions

National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is annually celebrated on August 7 to honour the handloom weavers in India and also highlights the importance of the handloom industry in the country. In July 2015, the Union Government declared August 7 as the National Handloom Day with the aim of creating awareness about the importance of the handloom industry to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Government put efforts to ensure sustainable development of the handloom sector, thereby empowering our handloom weavers and workers financially and supporting their exquisite craftsmanship. The sixth National Handloom Day is observed today across India under the coordination of the Ministry of Textiles through a virtual platform, in order to avoid public gathering amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

