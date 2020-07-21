Hina Khan's 'want To Fly' Slow-mo Reel Has Nakuul Mehta Warning Her Boyfriend Rocky; Read

Hina Khan recently uploaded a short video on Instagram using the reels effect. The video was a throwback to pre-COVID times and featured the actor in a beautiful floral outfit on a beachside resort. Take a look at the details of the post and the fun comments on it by Hina and her friends.

"I want to fly", says Hina Khan

Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

In the recent video uploaded by Hina Khan on Instagram, fans and viewers can see Hina jumping twice in slow motion. The video also features the song - I Wanna Fly by Sharmilee & Babul Supriyo. Hina looks like she is enjoying herself in the video. The video has garnered 171 k views and 780 comments till now.

Many fans and celebs have responded to the video. One celeb to respond was Nakuul Mehta who addressed his comment to Hina's boyfriend - Rocky Jaiswal. Nakuul jokingly asked Rocky to take the matters into his hands as his girlfriend was challenging him. Nakuul wrote - (@) Rocky Jaiswal Bhai, saambhalo! Uddni ko chetawaani de rahi hai tumhaari joru.

Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

Rocky Jaiswal responded to Nakuul's comment by saying that kites place is in the sky and its ropes in the hands. Rocky wrote - (@) Nakuul Mehta hahah Patang ki Jagah Aasman mein hai... aur door ki haatho me... (emoji) bhai... Take a look at the comment.

Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

Finally, Hina responded to the post. She dismissed both the comments as childish and said that she was not a kite or a rope but was Dabang and also added the hashtag - Sher Khan. Take a look at her comment:

Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan is very active on social media and keeps posting regular updates about herself online. She recently also posted a picture of herself dressed in a grey dress with heavy make-up. The actor was in a unique pose and wrote this for her caption - Throw Sass like confetti... Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

