Hina Khan Wears Traditional Outfit In Latest Photoshoot, Fans Call Her ‘princess’

Actor Hina Khan took to Instagram to share new photos of herself in a different avatar. In the photos, Hina Khan can be seen in a traditional avatar. Hina wears a lehenga choli for her recent photoshoot with celebrity photographer Rishabh Kumar.

Hina Khan goes traditional in her new photoshoot

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share photos of her latest photoshoot in a traditional avatar. In the photos, Hina Khan flaunted the full embroidered velvet blouse as she posed for the camera. The choli she wore had a lot of intricate detailing on the sleeve as well as the neckline and came with a bordered dupatta which Hina posed with. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her Instagram post. the post garnered over two lakh likes and more than two thousand comments on Instagram. Several users praised her look while several others showed their love with emojis. Some users also called her a 'princess'. Celebrities like Rohan Mehra and Aamna Sharif also commented on her post. Check out some of the reactions below.

Hina Khan's social media presence

Hina Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo in the new collection called Nooraniyat, designed by Manish Malhotra. She can be seen wearing an off-white shimmering floral lehenga choli. In the caption, she wrote, "Leave a little sparkle, wherever you go..#Nooraniyat by @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her Instagram post. The post garnered over six lakh likes and more than three thousand comments on Instagram. Several users praised her look while several others showered their love with the help of emojis. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Hina Khan on the work front

In the year 2020, Hina Khan was a part of films like Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock. She then also played the role of Gauri Batra in the web series Damaged 2. She was last seen in the music video of Humko Tum Mil Gaye which is sung by Vishal Mishra and Naresh Sharma.

