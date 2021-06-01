Hina Khan's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Teaser Invokes Sizzling Romance In The Monsoon Season

The makers of Hina Khan’s upcoming music video, Baarish Ban Jaana have finally released the teaser video of the song online on Tuesday, June 1. In the much-anticipated clip, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star can be seen romancing Kuch Rang Ke Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh. The brand new music video appears to be a delectable mixture of love and romance amidst the picturesque beauty of mother nature.

Baarish Ban Jaana teaser review

The Baarish Ban Jaana teaser begins by bracing viewers that the upcoming project is made by the maker of Baarish. Soon after, fans can see Hina Khan displaying her unfiltered affection for Shaheer Sheikh, as she claims she loves him a lot. What happens after pretty much indicates that the onscreen couple is dealing with vivid issues but they decide to place their love a top of everything else.

Shaheer declares that Hina doesn’t love him more than he loves her and thereafter makers give out an exclusive snippet of the chorus of the upcoming song. Going by the title of the song, it seems the rain will accentuate the mood the song of the song, however, the plotline yet remains clearly hidden.

In the teaser clip, fans see Shaheer shockingly gazing at Hina, it is yet unclear if the expression belongs to reuniting after separation or uncovering some dark truth. In totality, the Baarish Ban Jaana teaser aptly hooks viewers to the romantic tale and leaves them with a feeling of wanting to know more of it. Check out the Baarish Ban Jaana teaser below:

The teaser comes just a day after Hina Khan shared a brand new still from her much-anticipated music video. In the photo, Shaheer and Hina strike a romantic pose amid picturesque scenery and a stream of rain pouring from above. While Hina has donned a body-hugging lilac dress, on the other hand, Shaheer looks dapper in a black coat. Sharing the still on Instagram, Hina said, "We can't wait for you all to see a glimpse of Baarish Ban Jaana teaser, drops tomorrow! Are you guys ready?" Take a look at it here:

(Image: Still from Baarish Ban Jaana teaser)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.