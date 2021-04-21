Last Updated:

Hina Khan's Father Passes Away, Colleagues And Friends Offer Condolences To Actor

Hina Khan got messages of love and support from her colleagues after the news of her father's demise. Check out the messages and read to know more.

Shakir Khan
Hina Khan

Hina Khan on Instagram


Television actor Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The reason behind his death is reported to be cardiac arrest. The actor was filming at her birthplace Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when she got the tragic news. She immediately flew back to Mumbai. The news has also shocked Hina's fans and colleagues who sent her condolences. 

Hiten Tejwani, Eijaz Khan, Kanchi Singh & others mourn loss of Hina Khan's father 

Hina Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport returning from Kashmir as she got the news of her father's demise. Paparazzi surrounded the actor and started clicking her pictures. The incident made television producer and personality Vikas Gupta angry as he advised the paps to show some courtesy.  

Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh, passed her condolences as she shared a picture of Hina and her father from their trip to London. Hiten Tejwani, Eijaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli also expressed their grief on getting the news of Hina Khan's father's death. Take a look at their messages below. 

