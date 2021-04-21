Hina Khan's Father Passes Away, Colleagues And Friends Offer Condolences To Actor

Television actor Hina Khan’s father passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The reason behind his death is reported to be cardiac arrest. The actor was filming at her birthplace Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir when she got the tragic news. She immediately flew back to Mumbai. The news has also shocked Hina's fans and colleagues who sent her condolences.

Hiten Tejwani, Eijaz Khan, Kanchi Singh & others mourn loss of Hina Khan's father

Hina Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport returning from Kashmir as she got the news of her father's demise. Paparazzi surrounded the actor and started clicking her pictures. The incident made television producer and personality Vikas Gupta angry as he advised the paps to show some courtesy.

Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle ðŸŒ™ https://t.co/w28IEc8me3 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 20, 2021

Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh, passed her condolences as she shared a picture of Hina and her father from their trip to London. Hiten Tejwani, Eijaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli also expressed their grief on getting the news of Hina Khan's father's death. Take a look at their messages below.

I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle ... @eyehinakhan . ðŸ’” — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) April 21, 2021

sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) April 20, 2021

I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family.

No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever

My deepest condolence to you and your familyðŸ™ðŸ» @eyehinakhan — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 20, 2021

