Hina Khan's Fiance Rocky Jaiswal Opens Up On How She Dealt With The Demise Of Her Father

Producer and Hina Khan's fiance, Rocky Jaiswal recently opened up about how her lady love dealt with the sudden demise of her father. The producer also revealed what kind of a relationship Hina Khan shares with her parents. He also gave insights into her professional and personal life. Rocky is currently gearing up for the release of her film Lines starring Hina Khan.

Rocky Jaiswal reveals how Hina Khan dealt with her father's sudden demise

Hina Khan's father passed away on April 20, 2021, due to a cardiac arrest. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky Jaiswal revealed how Hina Khan moved ahead after losing her father. Jaiswal first reflected how losing one's parents is never easy and said he could not summarise a child's pain. The producer further mentioned how words do not do justice to an individual's feelings after losing a loved one as one could not comprehend how to move ahead in life. Jaiswal then said his fiance Hina is a strong girl, and he and Hina's close ones have always been there for her. He also said Hina would continue to shine as she has her parents' blessings with her.

When asked about the personal and professional life of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Jaiswal said he could not talk on behalf of Hina, but, as per to him, She gets inspired by her personal life and does better in her professional life. He further mentioned how Hina Khan is a hard-working woman who believes in giving her 100 percent in everything she does. Jaiswal also said how Hina is the most "genuine" person he has ever met.

Rocky Jaiswal on Hina Khan's family

Further in the interview, Rocky Jaiswal said how Hina Khan's parents were "sweet" people who always wanted to be there for her daughter and him. Hina, in several interviews, has mentioned how she was skeptical about making Jaiswal and her parents meet. However, she said her parents loved Rocky more than they loved her. Talking about this, Rocky said Hina must have exaggerated as her parents love her more for sure. He further said he has had a special bond with Hina's parents who are always very sweet to him.

IMAGE: ROCKY JAISWAL'S INSTAGRAM

