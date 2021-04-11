Hina Khan's Instagram Posts That Shelled Out Major Vacation Goals For Fans

Hina Khan is quite active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her personal life and professional commitments. A quick view of her Instagram proves that the actor loves exploring new places with her dear ones. Thus, here is a compilation of all the times Hina Khan gave major travel goals with her picturesque posts.

Hina Khan’s photos that give a sneak peek at her vacay diaries

Hina Khan recently went on a trip to the Maldives to enjoy the beaches. The famous location seems to be among her favourite vacation destinations as she has visited the place several times. Hina Khan’s Instagram has many pictures of her relaxing in the Maldives. Check out some of Hina Khan’s photos from her time in the Maldives.

In 2019, Hina Khan was seen on a holiday with her beau Rocky Jaiswal in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She visited Alila fort in Bishangarh. The actor wore a maroon top on a skirt with a cowboy hat. See Hina Khan’s photos from her visit to Alila fort.

Hina Khan’s Instagram highlights detailed her London trip with family. She shared her experience of visiting the capital. The actor visited cafes, did some shopping, and spent quality time with her mother, father, and brother. Hina Khan’s videos from her vacation in London were adored by her fans. Take a look at some of Hina Khan’s posts from her holiday.

Besides International locations, Hina Khan’s Instagram also her spending some time at local holiday places. She took a short vacation with Rocky Jaiswal at a hideaway resort located around 90 km from Mumbai. The actor felt the breeze and nature at the destination and even went on a bike ride. Check out Hina Khan’s photos from her resort outing.

