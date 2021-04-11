Last Updated:

Hina Khan's Instagram Posts That Shelled Out Major Vacation Goals For Fans

Hina Khan has time and again gone on a holiday with her close ones to popular places. Check out her vacation photos and read to know more about the actor.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Source: realhinakhan Instagram

Hina Khan on Instagram


Hina Khan is quite active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her personal life and professional commitments. A quick view of her Instagram proves that the actor loves exploring new places with her dear ones. Thus, here is a compilation of all the times Hina Khan gave major travel goals with her picturesque posts. 

Hina Khan’s photos that give a sneak peek at her vacay diaries

Hina Khan recently went on a trip to the Maldives to enjoy the beaches. The famous location seems to be among her favourite vacation destinations as she has visited the place several times. Hina Khan’s Instagram has many pictures of her relaxing in the Maldives. Check out some of Hina Khan’s photos from her time in the Maldives.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In 2019, Hina Khan was seen on a holiday with her beau Rocky Jaiswal in Jaipur, Rajasthan. She visited Alila fort in Bishangarh. The actor wore a maroon top on a skirt with a cowboy hat. See Hina Khan’s photos from her visit to Alila fort.

READ | Hina Khan posts on Instagram where the actor shows how to workout in style; see pics
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan’s Instagram highlights detailed her London trip with family. She shared her experience of visiting the capital. The actor visited cafes, did some shopping, and spent quality time with her mother, father, and brother. Hina Khan’s videos from her vacation in London were adored by her fans. Take a look at some of Hina Khan’s posts from her holiday.

READ | Are you a fan of Hina Khan? Most frequently asked questions about the actor answered here!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Besides International locations, Hina Khan’s Instagram also her spending some time at local holiday places. She took a short vacation with Rocky Jaiswal at a hideaway resort located around 90 km from Mumbai. The actor felt the breeze and nature at the destination and even went on a bike ride. Check out Hina Khan’s photos from her resort outing.

READ | When Hina Khan opened up about her first encounter with makeup
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

 

Promo Image Source: realhinakhan Instagram

READ | Hina Khan shares empowering message for women while donning bridal Anarkali
READ | Hina Khan wears traditional outfit in latest photoshoot, fans call her ‘princess’
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND