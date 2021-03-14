Hina Khan's Journey From The 'sanskari Bahu' To A 'stylish Villain'

Hina Khan is a popular Indian television actor who kickstarted her career as a lead artist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina became well known for her character portrayal on the show as a typical well cultured Indian woman, Akshara. She worked in the show for 7 years but stepped out of the show to flaunt her prowess and range as an actor.

She went on to feature on reality shows and did projects for OTT platforms as well. The actor gained a lot of popularity and her fans liked her in the new avatars they got to see her in after portraying Akshara on screen for 7 years. Hina Khan is also admired by fashion enthusiasts and she has a huge fan following for making villainous characters look glamourous. Here is a look at her journey from the sanskari bahu (well-cultured daughter-in-law) to a glamourous villain.

Hina Khan's career

Hina Khan started her career as an actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show premiered in the year 2009 and featured the actor as Akshara Singhania. The actor won numerous awards for her performance in the show and was voted as the ‘favourite bahu’, best actor and most stylish stars award among other categories. Check out a clip of Hina Khan from the show below.

Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina was seen as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In the show, she bagged the position of the first runner-up and became one of the popular contestants on the show.

Hina also featured on reality show, Bigg Boss 11. On the show, she was praised for her fashion sense and the stylish outfits she wore on the show.

Later, Hina Khan bagged the role of Komolika Chaubey on Indian drama TV series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, she was seen as a glamourous villain and was appreciated by her fans for her character portrayal.

Hina Khan roles also include her character portrayal in Naagin 5, an Indian supernatural fantasy thriller series. The actor was seen as Nageshvari in the show.

Apart from these, Hina Khan was also seen in web series Hacked. She was also seen in Damaged 2, Smartphone and Unlock

Image credits: Screengrab from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HAi and Hina Khan fan page