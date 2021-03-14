Hina Khan's Journey From The 'sanskari Bahu' To A 'stylish Villain'

Quick links:
Hina Khan is a popular Indian television actor who kickstarted her career as a lead artist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina became well known for her character portrayal on the show as a typical well cultured Indian woman, Akshara. She worked in the show for 7 years but stepped out of the show to flaunt her prowess and range as an actor.
She went on to feature on reality shows and did projects for OTT platforms as well. The actor gained a lot of popularity and her fans liked her in the new avatars they got to see her in after portraying Akshara on screen for 7 years. Hina Khan is also admired by fashion enthusiasts and she has a huge fan following for making villainous characters look glamourous. Here is a look at her journey from the sanskari bahu (well-cultured daughter-in-law) to a glamourous villain.
Hina Khan started her career as an actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show premiered in the year 2009 and featured the actor as Akshara Singhania. The actor won numerous awards for her performance in the show and was voted as the ‘favourite bahu’, best actor and most stylish stars award among other categories. Check out a clip of Hina Khan from the show below.
