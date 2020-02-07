Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Hina Khan's Pictures In Glamourous Outfits That Show Her Love For Bows

Television News

Hina Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming Vikram Bhatt movie 'Hacked'. Read further to check out Hina Khan's trendy bow outfits on her Instagram

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan is all geared up for her upcoming movie, Hacked. The movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in the lead roles. The psychological thriller film looks at the dark side of the social media world and also shows how obsessive love can be dangerous.

Hina Khan is also widely adored for her style statements and sartorial choices. Her Instagram is a powerhouse of trendy looks and outfits. Check out Hina Khan's bow outfits to add a twist to your simple looks. 

Also Read | Hina Khan's most controversial news that made her hit the headlines

Hina Khan's Bowy Outfits 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

In this Instagram post, Hina Khan opted for all grey look. She wore a two-piece pantsuit with a long and oversized jacket. The suit piece had a fluffy bow attached to the neck. The bow string was also attached to her belt. Check out Hina Khan's post. 

Also Read | Hina Khan talks about ordeal with stalker and how she dealt with threats

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Pairing the pink palazzo pants with white turtle neck top, Hina Khan posed in quirky earrings. She wore a belt that was tied up in a bow style. Have a look at Hina Khan's Instagram. 

Also Read | Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Winget's golden outfits that you will want to steal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

In this picture post, Hina Khan took a shot at another grey dress with checkered design. The long flowy dress had a thick white belt attached and a grey checkered bow scarf tied on the neck. The Bigg Boss star's green-yellow eye makeup looked amazing with her outfit.  

Also Read | When Hina Khan's bold eye makeup set hearts racing, see pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Talk about big bows and Hina Khan's yellow straight gown will top the list. In this photoshoot, she was styled in a yellow dress with a thick belt of the same colour. The sunflower yellow bow scarf is surely a fashion inspiration. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's co-ord dress was complimented with the bow style knot. Her crop top was tied in the same style. However, Hina Khan's blue leopard print toe-top heels were the highlight of the outfit.   

Image Source - Hina Khan's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020