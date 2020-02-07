Hina Khan's Pictures In Glamourous Outfits That Show Her Love For Bows

Hina Khan is all geared up for her upcoming movie, Hacked. The movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in the lead roles. The psychological thriller film looks at the dark side of the social media world and also shows how obsessive love can be dangerous.

Hina Khan is also widely adored for her style statements and sartorial choices. Her Instagram is a powerhouse of trendy looks and outfits. Check out Hina Khan's bow outfits to add a twist to your simple looks.

Hina Khan's Bowy Outfits

In this Instagram post, Hina Khan opted for all grey look. She wore a two-piece pantsuit with a long and oversized jacket. The suit piece had a fluffy bow attached to the neck. The bow string was also attached to her belt. Check out Hina Khan's post.

Pairing the pink palazzo pants with white turtle neck top, Hina Khan posed in quirky earrings. She wore a belt that was tied up in a bow style. Have a look at Hina Khan's Instagram.

In this picture post, Hina Khan took a shot at another grey dress with checkered design. The long flowy dress had a thick white belt attached and a grey checkered bow scarf tied on the neck. The Bigg Boss star's green-yellow eye makeup looked amazing with her outfit.

Talk about big bows and Hina Khan's yellow straight gown will top the list. In this photoshoot, she was styled in a yellow dress with a thick belt of the same colour. The sunflower yellow bow scarf is surely a fashion inspiration.

Hina Khan's co-ord dress was complimented with the bow style knot. Her crop top was tied in the same style. However, Hina Khan's blue leopard print toe-top heels were the highlight of the outfit.

