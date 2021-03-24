Hina Khan's Maldivian Vacation All About Sun, Sand And Beaches; See Pictures

Actor Hina Khan seems to be enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The actor has been posting pictures of her svelte body clad in bikinis on the beaches of the Maldives. On March 24, 2021, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle once again to share a picture of herself in a blue bikini. The actor wore a white bikini top with blue flowers printed on them. She also wore a matching set of high-waisted bikini bottoms with blue patterned fabric patched on them.

She styled her look with a pair of white retro sunglasses and dainty gold jewellery layered around her neck. She kept her hair open and wore a large sun hat that completed the beachy look. She also showed off the pristine clean beaches in her post.

Hina Khan chills in blue bikini

The carousel of posts quickly gained fans' attention and love. The post received more than 200,000 likes within an hour. Fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for the actor in the comment section. The actor has flown to the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. According to her videos and pictures posted on her Instagram handle and her Instagram Stories, she is staying at the Kumarathi Maldives Resort.

Hina Khan's photos from 'The Maldives Vacation'

Hina Khan flew to The Maldives on March 17, 2021. She has been posting many pictures clad in bikinis from the sunny tourist spot. On March 21, 2021, She posted a picture of herself in a colourful bikini top and a skirt. She chose to style her look with dainty gold necklaces. She also wore a pair of brown sunglasses and a straw hat with a red ribbon on it. The picture garnered more than 540,000 likes.

One of Hina Khan's photos from her vacation in the Maldives also consisted of an underwater picture. She wore a colour block bathing suit with zip detail in the front. The bikini also had a bow detail in the back. Hina Khan was clicked swimming on the deep end of a swimming pool in her hotel. The picture received more than 620,000 likes.

Hina Khan claimed to be a "toes in the sun kinda girl" in her post on March 23, 2021. She playfully posed on the beach as she wore a bright orange ensemble. She wore a bright orange bikini top with a pair of loose pants and a shrug. She styled her look with a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses and a straw hat. The picture garnered more than 470,000 likes.

(Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

