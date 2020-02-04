Hina Khan's Most Controversial News That Made Her Hit The Headlines

Hina Khan is all geared up for her upcoming movie, Hacked. The movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt and stars Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in the lead roles. The psychological thriller film looks at the dark side of the social media world and also shows how obsessive love can be dangerous. Hina Khan has always hit the headlines whether it was for her controversial verses in Bigg Boss or just a small screen drama sequence. Check out the times when Hina Khan grabbed headlines.

Hina Khan's Cannes Debut

Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019. She was mocked by a magazine editor for her Cannes 2019 appearance. The editor posted a picture of Hina Khan in his Insta story and wrote: "Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya?" This Hina Khan's news turned into a huge controversy. However, her fellow colleagues like Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, among others, supported and congratulated Hina for her debut.

Hina Khan vs KRK Twitter war

Kamal R Khan posted a tweet mocking Hina Khan, he tweeted, "I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100% sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only! #BB13 #BiggBoss13." To which Hina Khan replied in a subtle manner saying its all her hard work that has increased her fan base. She also added that it is is not good to put someone down for no reason.

Hina Khan comments Sunny Leone has purchased followers

When Hina Khan was one of the Bigg Boss contestants, she had hit the headlines multiple times of her statements. One such instance was when Hina Khan claimed it was easy to estimate that Sunny Leone had purchased followers as she might have millions of them, but when she posts a video, there are only 10,000 or 20,000 views.

Hina Khan called Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed!

The time when Hina Khan and Arshi Khan were discussing Dangal actor Sakshi Tanwar, Hina's statement went viral over the media. She hinted through her gestures that Sakshi has squinted eyes. This was again something that caught the attention of the audience.

Hina Khan's fights with Shilpa Shinde

Hina and Shilpa were two of the strongest contenders of the 11th season of Bigg Boss. They were also among the top two finalists in the game. During their journey, Hina and Shilpa were always seen fighting. Hina's comment on Shilpa's poor English didn't go down well with fans.

Image Source - Hina Khan Instagram

