Hina Khan's 'Patthar Wargi' Teaser Out Now; Know What To Expect From The Song's Video

Actor Hina Khan's Patthar Wargi teaser has finally been released. The actor has dropped many hints on the song and its video for the past week and announced that it would be officially out to watch on May 14, 2021. On May 12, 2021, T-Series revealed the brand new teaser for the song.

The video features Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh in the lead as a happy couple. While not much is given away about the storyline, audiences can expect several ups and downs faced by the couple in the music video. Sequences of the couple sharing loving moments together are followed by action-packed scenes showing Tanmay Ssingh firing a gun, Hina Khan going through emotional breakdowns and the couple constantly fighting with each other. The teaser ends with Tanmay leaving a sobbing Hina at a mandap.

According to Patthar Wargi teaser's description, the song will solely focus on Tanmay and Hina's relationship. The message conveyed through the video is, "Respect your love before it's too late". The music video is directed by Kamal Chandra with Jaani providing the lyrics. B Praak has composed and sung Patthar Wargi along with singer Ranvir.

Hina Khan gave the first glimpse into the song on May 5, 2021. She shared a short video that declared that the song would be releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid on May 14, 2021. She revealed the song's name and that she would be featuring next to Sayonee actor Tanmay Ssingh

She shared another short video a few days later revealing the instrumental track of Patthar Wargi. The video started off with a large heart getting shattered into pieces with the two actors seen holding each other lovingly. On May 11, 2021, Hina announced the teaser would be officially out on May 12, 2021, today. Sharing another short video, Hina and Tanmay can be seen enjoying each other's company in the front of the video with the background showing the couple in pain. As the instrumental track plays in the background, the sound of a gun firing stops the music and a bullet falls in front of the happy couple's picture.

