Check Out What Hina Khan Was Up To This Last Week Through Her Social Media Updates

Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-loved daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Along with being a well-known face in the acting industry, Hina Khan is also a social media sensation today. Even during the times of a global pandemic, Hina Khan never fails to entertain her fans through her social media updates. This is how Hina Khan’s social media looked like this past week-

Hina Khan’s social media posts this week

A year since Cannes 2019

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram as she recollected that it has been one year since she first appeared on the red carpet at Cannes. She put up a well-edited video of her various important experiences of life while she spoke about time and how to work with it towards success.

In the video, Hina Khan spoke about the tendency of time to favour those who are bold and risk-takers. She highlighted the importance of letting go if one is wishing to grow. She further highlighted the importance of learning and always being open to new knowledge. While she spoke in the background, a montage from her appearance at Cannes International Film Festival 2019 splashed on the screen. Her gorgeous grey sheer gown could be seen glowing on the red carpet as it was paired with her confidence and radiance.

A ray of hope

Hina Khan took to her Instagram to post a selfie of herself. In the picture, Hina has taken on the no-makeup look and has natural lighting. She captioned the picture, “A ray of Hope and Sunshine

Everything’s Gonna b ok 🙏”.

Mother’s Day

Hina Khan posted a set of two adorable pictures, first a throwback picture of her mother and herself and then a picture of them in the present time. Hina has often mentioned that her mother is her best friend and the two share a great bond. The caption read, “Maa.. My First and forever friend❤️ Happy Mother’s Day Mommy..”.

Workout pictures

Hina Khan is making the most of her time indulging into different activities during the lockdown. She took to her official Instagram handle to post various workout posts. She also motivated her followers to do the same.

