Hina Khan's Stunning Beach Photos Are Travel Goals And These Photos Are Proof

Hina Khan became a household name ever since her successful debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The 33-year-old actor is one of the most sought-after ladies in the television industry and has a massive fan following on social media. Khan had never failed to amaze her followers with her stunning style and lavish lifestyle. Hina Khan has travelled to several places around the world and these Instagram posts are proof that she has a special fondness for beaches.

Hina Khan's obsession with waves, sand, and everything beach-y

Earlier this year Hina Khan went on a vacation on the tropical island Maldives and has been giving a sneak peek ever since. A few weeks back she wowed her followers while she flaunted her curvy body and toned legs in a sea-blue monokini. She raised temperature among her fans by posing in a deep plunging neckline monokini. She was seen soaking into beachy vibes as she enjoyed her time by a pool with the backdrop that showed the blues of the oceans of Maldives.

Among her holiday pictures, Hina Khan had dazzled her fans with another sensational beach picture. She was seen dripping in the splashes of water and giving a stare in the camera that complemented the aura and essence of her beach look. She was seen in backless beachwear and had tied her hair up in the bun as she went for a swim.

Hina Khan was seen enjoying her time by the beach coast of Maldives island. She gave a total beach babe vibes dressed in printed swimwear and paired her look with an oversized hat, goggles, and accessories. She added a string of pictures in which she was seen walking barefooted on the coast and later in water whilst posing for the camera showing off her sexy curves in the outfit.

In another throwback picture, Hina Khan struck a stunning pose clad in a black bikini. With her back facing the camera she showed her hair tied into a simple bun and secured it with a red ribbon. Other than her sensational pose, the highlight of the photo was the picturesque background of crinkling ocean water that completed her exotic look.

A few weeks back Hina Khan added a string of pictures giving tropical vibes as she slayed in an orange outfit at the beach. Sharing pictures from the Kuramathi island of the Maldives, Khan was seen wearing an orange and white striped outfit and her top had a floral design imprinted. She gave a sunshine smile as she dipped her feet in the beach water. She wrote in the caption "I am a toes in the sand kinda gurl". Check out more of Hina Khan's photos by the beach on her Instagram feed-

Promo Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram