Hina Khan's Swag In Monochrome Athleisure Wear From Her Latest Photoshoot Is Unmissable

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish television personalities at present. Be it traditional, swimwear, casual, athleisure, the 33-year-old actor knows how to pull them all off. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, who recently appeared in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana opposite actor Shaheer Sheikh, shared some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Naagin 5 actor was seen striking several stylish poses in casual monochrome athleisure wear.

Hina Khan poses in monochrome athleisure wear

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 8, to share a set of pictures of her latest photoshoot. She donned a hip monochrome tracksuit with black track pants paired with a black halter neck crop top that said, "Eat Carrot, It's Vegan" and wore it under a white crop jacket. To complete her look, she wore a pair of red cat-eye shades and tied her hair with a bandana. She wore base make-up which complements her casual look and was seen in stylish black and white sports shoes. Khan gave a simple caption by writing a few black hearts and white heart emoticons. In her Instagram story, she credited Pankh Clothing for her attire.

Taking to comment section, Hina Khan's fans and celebrity fans were quick to shower love on the photos. Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Arjun Bijlani dropped several red heart emoticons. Khan's music video Patthar Wargi co-star Tanmay Ssingh dropped fire and raising hands emoticon. Actor Ariah Aggarwal complimented her look and wrote "Fit" with several fire emoticons. Many of Hina Khan's followers wrote "Awesome" and dropped several heart-eyes, red heart, and fire emoticons in the comments. Read comments here-

A look at Hina Khan's Instagram

This wasn't the first time Hina Khan was seen in this monochrome athleisure wear. About six days ago, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor was seen grooving to rapper Badshah's new song in the same outfit on a balcony. The Hacked actor wrote in the caption, "Cricket Ka Badshah Bann just dropped on instagram and I am in love with grooving and moving to this catchy beat. Participate karo in the #CricketKaBadshahBann hookstep challenge and win big!". Actor Shaheer Sheikh lauded her dance and dropped several clapping hands emoticons in the comment section.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

