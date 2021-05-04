Hina Khan's Team Shares Details Of Her Upcoming Music Video Along With The Release Date

After the death of Hina Khan's father, the actor’s social media accounts are being managed by her team as she mourns his demise. Hina Khan’s team recently took to Instagram and teased her fans revealing the release date of her upcoming music video. Take a look at the details of Hina Khan's latest music video below.

Hina Khan's upcoming music video's release date

Hina Khan’s team shared a motion poster that had a tune of the song playing in the background which shows the glimpse of the stars at the end. The song is titled Patthar Wargi and stars Hina Khan along with Tanmay Ssingh. It is sung by Ranvir and B Praak and lyrics are penned by Jaani. The music has also been composed by B Praak and the video is directed by Kamal Chandra. The release date of the song was announced in the caption that read, “#PattharWargi releasing on the 14th of May on @tseries.official Composed and sung by @bpraak @official.ranvir Lyrics by @jaani777. @tanmayssingh9 #ThisEid.” Fans are quite excited about the release and expressed the same in the comments section. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

About Hina Khan's Bedard

Hina Khan was most recently seen in the music video of Bedard along with Stebin Ben. The song was released on YouTube on April 16, 2021, and has been sung by Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and it has garnered more than 27 million views on YouTube.

The music video of Bedard starts with the story of Hina Khan's character, whose lover doesn’t show up on their wedding day as he cheats on her with another girl who is a star. However, Hina marries a stranger (played by Sapan Krishna) who wants to get married as soon as possible due to property purposes. Later, the stranger turns out to be a film producer who changes Hina’s life and makes her a superstar. When Stebin is aware of the fact, he regrets his mistake of betraying Hina and tries to apologize but she doesn’t forgive him. Have a look at the Bedard video below.

(Promo Image source: Hina Khan's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.