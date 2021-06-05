Hina Khan's Weekly Round Up: Find Out What The Actor Did While Promoting Her Latest Track

Hina Khan became a household name after she appeared as 'Akshara' in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor is also known for resurrecting the role of iconic villain Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kausautii Zindagi Kay 2. The 33-year-old actor is one of the most sought-after ladies in the television industry and has a massive following on social media. From teasing her new music video with Shaheer Shaikh to the release of the song Baarish Ban Jaana, see how the week went by for the Naagin 5 actor-

Hina Khan's weekly roundup from May 30 to June 4

Hina Khan kickstarted her week on May 30 by teasing her new song with Mahabharat fame Shaheer Shaikh and revealed they were arriving soon with something special. The next day, Hina Khan shared the poster of the song and revealed the music video is titled "Baarish Ban Jaana". In the poster, Shaheer was seen embracing Hina Khan in his arms as they posed in front of a picturesque location. Shaheer was seen in a brown leather jacket whereas Hina Khan wore a black and blue polka dot top. The poster revealed the song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and is directed by Aditya Datt. Hina Khan wrote in the caption, "From the makers of Baarish, comes another beautiful monsoon melody! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June. How excited are you all?".

On June 1, Hina Khan shared a BTS video from Baarish Ban Jaana in which both the actors were seen shivering. Hina and Shaheer, who both hail from Kashmir had shot the video in a valley of the Northern state last month. In the BTS video, the actors were all wet and covered in towels as they shivered in the cold weather. Khan was seen struggling to speak and she also jokingly blamed Pooja Singh Gujral for torturing her. She wrote in the caption, "This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice-cold Barish.. And how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice-cold torture a BAARISH BAN JAANA.." Check out more of their BTS moments-

Yesterday, June 3, Hina Khan finally announced the release of her music video Baarish Ban Jaana. In the short snippet shared from the video, she was seen sharing romantic moments with Shaheer Shaikh. The video was then cut to their split and Hina gets heartbroken looking at him in a mirror. It looked like Shaheer's character became famous and people went to click photographs with him. Hina Khan looked at him from a distance and was seen crying on a bridge. Hina Khan wrote in the caption in Hindi that Baarish Ban Jaana now belonged to the fans. She urged them to watch it on YouTube and shower their love.

IMAGE: HINA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

