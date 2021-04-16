'History Repeating' Says Dipika Chikhlia As 'Ramayan' Re-airs On TV Year After Covid Spike

As the popular mythological show, Ramayan returns to the small screen, actor Dipika Chikhlia took to her official Instagram handle on April 15, 2021, and dropped a still from the epic show. In the picture, Dipika can be seen in her character, Sita's avatar. The veteran actor penned a heartfelt caption expressing her excitement. She further added that 'it looks like history is repeating itself'.

Dipika Chikhlia excited as Ramayan returns to the small screen

In the throwback picture, one can see Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, wearing gold-diamond pieces of jewellery. She has kohled up her eyes and went for glossy makeup. Sharing a snap from Ramanand Sagar's directorial, Dipika wrote, "So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year!". "Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself", she added. Dipika concluded her note, "The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat every day at 7 pm to watch Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’".

As soon as Dipika's picture was uploaded, many of her fans and followers also rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "Yipee!! We are super excited for this maa. It is a privilege for us to see Ramayan again. We are blessed maa" with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, "Ohhhh, this Beauty" with a heart-eyed face emoji and a red heart. A netizen commented, "We are always waiting for Ramayan maa we are super excited. We will always watch it" with a pair of the heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, "Thanks for letting us know Maa".

Ramayan was re-aired when the world went to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the year 2020. Several days after its return, the TRPs of the show flew up. It was on April 16, 2020, that DD National revealed that over 7.7 crore people across the globe had watched the epic show. Furthermore, alongside Dipika, the Ramayan cast also includes Arun Govil who essayed the role of Rama, Sunil Lahri can be seen as Lakshman, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

