Hiten Tejwani Shares A Picture Of Him Dancing With Wife Gauri; Check Out His Funny Caption

Hiten Tejwani's Instagram gives his fans a good glimpse into his personal and professional life. The actor often shares pictures with his wife Gauri Pradhan Tejwani and their children. He also posts throwback videos from his past roles as well as teasers for his ongoing show. The actor recently took to Instagram to post an interesting photo with his wife Gauri. The couple was clicked dancing, but with an unusual addition. Let's have a look.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani dancing with props

Hiten Tejwani took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife in the middle of a dance sequence. But, what makes the photo interesting are the two props that Gauri is holding in her hand. Hiten did not miss out on mentioning the props, and also added a funny twist to the caption. The caption seems like a disjoined excerpt from the couple's conversation. It reads, "Let’s dance ...but not without my mask and water bottle ..you, me , mask and water bottle .."

The photo shows Hiten and Gauri in the middle of a dance. Hiten is dressed in a dark green shirt whereas Gauri is dressed in a casual black T-shirt. She is sporting short bob hair and red lipstick. Hiten is laughing and looking sideways and Gauri is looking at the camera. Gauri is holding a small water bottle and a mask. It has become a norm since the past year to not go anywhere without a mask.

Fans had a sweet reaction to Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani's photo. The comments saw a usual shower of red heart emojis along with lovely comments for the couple. One fan in particular also pointed out the cellphone in Gauri's hand.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan's TV shows

Hiten Tejwani rose to prominence as Karan Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He later replaced Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has also appeared in several other TV shows like Rang Badalti Odhani, Mukti Bandhan, Chotti Bahu, etc. Hiten and Gauri have also starred in various reality TV shows like Nach Baliye and Kitchen Champion. Gauri was also seen on TV shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Tu Aashiqui. Hiten has also played the role of a doctor in the Sri Lankan series Pooja. He was last seen in the film Nobel Peace for which he also gained accolades from the fans and critics.

