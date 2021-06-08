Hiten Tejwani Shares Happy Post On Occasion Of World Oceans Day 2021

Television actor Hiten Tejwani took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 08, 2021, to share a post on the occasion of World Oceans Day 2021. The actor shared a happy picture of him and penned a note that is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hiten Tejwani shared a happy picture of him standing in the middle of the ocean under the clear blue sky. The actor can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, black jeans and completed the look with a cap, and yellow coloured shoes. Along with the picture, he wrote, “In keeping Oceans Alive and uncontaminated is the future of Humanity. #SadhguruQuotes #WorldOceansDay”. Take a look at the post below.

Three days back, Hiten Tejwani also shared a post on the occasion of World Environment Day. In the picture, the actor went on to strike a pose as he sat on the rock. He is seen all smiles for the camera. One can also notice the greenery and mountains around him. Along with the picture. The actor also wrote, “Our Environment is Our Responsibility Seedling “REIMAGINE. RECREATE. RESTORE” #WorldEnvironmentDay”. Netizens also commented on all things nice. Take a look at the post.

About World Ocean Day 2021

The concept of World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit. This idea arose from a desire to honour the world's shared ocean and people's personal connections to it. This raised public awareness of the ocean's critical role in our lives, as well as the critical ways in which individuals can help to protect it. The United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea is currently organising a number of World Oceans Day activities.

World Oceans Day 2021 will be the second virtual gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be very similar to the previous year's event. People can help to raise awareness about World Oceans Day by posting about it on social media platforms, hosting virtual meetings, and taking part in virtual events.

Image: Hiten Tejwani Instagram

