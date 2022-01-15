Hiten Tejwani Shines As Indian Army Officer In His Debut MV 'Mera Pyara Hindustan'

Television actor Hiten Tejwani has paid a special tribute to the soldiers on Army Day 2022 in India with his latest music video, Mera Pyara Hindustan. The makers of the music video have unveiled the patriotic track on 74th Army Day which fell on January 15, Saturday. The music video portrays the sacrifices made by the Indian Army, who are selflessly protecting the borders of the nation. Parted from their dear and near, the soldiers guard the borders to protect the countrymen throughout the year.

Hiten Tejwani pays tribute to soldiers on Army Day 2022

Known for his remarkable roles on TV, web space and big screen, the song marks Hiten’s debut in the arena of music videos. The actor for the first time in his career has portrayed the role of an army man, and he is quite overwhelmed to feature in Mera Pyara Hindustan. The music video sees actor Heena Varde opposite him. Sung by Romy, the music video is directed by Mehul Agaja, and it will for sure boost the patriotic spirit within you.

The music video was released on the official YouTube channel of Affix Music Company. The record label is said to be the new entrant and has got an array of interesting tracks to be released soon. With Mera Pyara Hindustan, Hiten said that nothing beats the essence of getting into the uniform of the Indian Army. "Ever since the song came my way, I was pretty sure to be a part of it. It has always been on my bucket list to portray the role of an Indian soldier on screen. This song is close to my heart, and I am sure that the audience will love it as well", the actor revealed.

Hiten added that the martyrs should not be remembered only on special days. He further added, “We are safe because the soldiers keep us safe throughout the year. This music video is my salute to all those army men and their families who have selflessly contributed to safeguarding the lives of their Hindustani brothers and sisters.” Interestingly, Mera Pyara Hindustan was shot extensively in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, and the song is another new addition to other patriotic anthems of the country.

(With inputs: PR)

Image: PR