'Honsla Rakh' Star Shehnaaz Gill Poses For The Camera In A Gorgeous Striped Jumpsuit

Indian actress and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill's photos and videos have gained a huge amount of popularity on social media ever since her stint on a popular reality tv show. Shehnaaz recently shared a few videos on her Instagram stories with producer Pawan Gill. She also shared a story in which she can be seen wearing a striped jumpsuit. She can be seen posing in the jumpsuit with her eyes closed. She also shared a post on her Instagram handle in the same jumpsuit, posing with her morning tea. Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story below.

More about Shehnaaz Gill's IG stories

As Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy working on her new film, Honsla Rakh, she also shared a few videos with producer Pawan Gill. In the video, Shehnaaz can be heard talking to Pawan while he sits on the floor working on something, on a laptop. Shehnaaz starts the video talking in Punjabi saying, "you might have seen many artists but I am about to show you some 'behind the scenes' stuff".

In the video, she asks Pawan what he's working on, to which he responds by saying he's working on some future planning for the movie and making sure everything goes well for the actors, including Shehnaaz, in their future shoots. Shehnaaz then calls the producer "sweet" and calls him a very "down to earth" person as he doesn't mind sitting on the floor and working to which he responds saying "only down-to-earth people make it big in life". Shehnaaz then says she is one of those people and laughs while high-fiving the producer. Take a look at the rest of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram stories below.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects and more

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to appear in the upcoming Punjabi language film, Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from this, Gill has also been venturing into the music video industry after her reality tv stint and has appeared in more than 6 videos since then. She was last seen in the music video for the song Fly by Badshah and Uchana Amit.

Shehnaaz is also set to feature in Shreya Ghoshal's upcoming music video for a song called Habit. She has constantly been sharing photos and videos from the sets of Honsla Rakh for sometime now. Take a look at a recent photo the actress posted with Diljit Dosanjh with the caption, "Excited??????? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh".

