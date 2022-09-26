Celebrated stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava's untimely death due to a cardiac arrest on September 21, has been a great blow for his fans. The actor passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted after he suffered a heart attack. Post his death, the late comedian's industry friends and family members got together for his prayer meeting in Mumbai on September 25.

Other than Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, and more, many other stars were also present to lend their support to the family while praying for the departed soul. Amid deep mourning, a video of Raju Srivastava’s prayer meet where his wife Shikha Srivastava broke down remembering her late husband, has been making rounds on the Internet.

Raju Srivastava's wife breaks down at husband's prayer meet

A video of Srivastava's wife crying inconsolably, while talking about her husband's unmatchable legacy and memories, has gone viral on social media. When asked to share her emotions on his tragic demise after struggling for 41 days in the hospital, she said in Hindi, “Kya bolu… kuch bolne ko nahi reh gaya hai. Meri toh zindagi chali gayi.” Shikha further said, “Sab logon ne bahut prayer ki, doctors ne bhi puri koshish ki… hum sab ne bahut koshish ki… hum sab ko bahut hasaya. Upar ja ke waha bhi hasaye sab ko, khush rahe shanti se rahe. Thank You so much.” (There is nothing left to say. My life has ended now. Everyone prayed for him, doctors also tried their best, and we all tried our best. He made us laugh and I am sure in heaven too he are making everyone laugh. Rest in peace. Thank you! His friends have supported us a lot).

The prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on Sunday at ISCKON Juhu. The Bombay to Goa actor's son and daughter were seen beside their mother as she was giving the speech. Apart from his friends from the industry mentioned below, the others in attendance included Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal, Rajiv Thakur, Sambhavana Seth and more.

Born in 1963 in Kanpur to Ramesh Srivastava, a government employee, a humour poet, and homemaker mother Saraswati, Srivastava was first noticed for his resemblance to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and later became popular for his observational stand-up sketches in and around his hometown.