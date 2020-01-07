'House Of Cards' And Other Political Dramas That Every Fan Of The Genre Must-watch

If you like the House of Cards, the story of Frank Underwood, a democrat from the 5th Congressional district of South Carolina, who decides to take revenge on those who betrayed him, then you should definitely try watching the below-mentioned political series. These political dramas will take you to some extreme level of controversies, twists and turns.

4 political dramas to watch

The Crown

The Crown is a ground-breaking web television series about Queen Elizabeth II's reign, developed and written primarily by Peter Morgan, produced for Netflix by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. It is inspired by the film The Queen (2006) by Morgan and his play The Audience.

The Netflix series covers the early years of the monarchy of Queen Elizabeth. The show's premise is the power of the Queen, bound by certain limitations, her relationship with the Prime Minister, and the royal family's internal politics.

Read: Fans Of Netflix Series 'You' Speculate About Next Season's Victim

Scandal

Scandal is a TV series starring Kerry Washington. It is a popular American political drama. The series is based on Washington, DC. It focuses on the crisis management agency of Olivia Pope, Olivia Pope & Associates, and its employees, as well as the staff of the White House and the political scene. The lead actors are Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington.

Read: 'Stargirl' To Shine In Her Own Solo TV Series; All You Need To Know

Designated survivor

Designated Survivor is an American TV series created by David Guggenheim that aired on ABC for two seasons. Season 3 aired on Netflix exclusively and internationally.

Kiefer Sutherland stars as Thomas Kirkman, the guy who has never won an election, then becomes the US President and for him, it's a chance he never wanted. However, he gets the power as the entire army of politicians and leaders are killed by an explosion during the State of the Union.

Read: The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

Veep

Veep is an American comedy series of political satire that was broadcasted on HBO from April 22, 2012, to May 12, 2019. Armando Iannucci produced the show as an update. The lead actor in the show is Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is one of the most intense political dramas. The plot follows the VP and their core team as they fail frequently at running the office.

Read: Beyhadh 2' Star Jennifer Winget's First Look In Web Series 'Code M' Revealed; Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.